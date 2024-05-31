Kwankwaso And Ganduje Must Forgive Each Other For Peace To Reign In Kano – Yaryasa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Alhassan Yaryasa has called for the reconciliation of two former governors and the political leaders in the state, Abdullahi Ganduje and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Yaryasa opined that the duo must sheath their sword if they want the people of Kano to live in peace.

The APC chieftain stated this during an interview with Punch in Kano.

According to him, Kano indigenes are after the progress and development of the state.

Advertisement

He stressed that it is the prayers of the Islamic scholars and other well-meaning Nigerians that are sustaining the current peace in Kano since the coming of the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“Kano people want to live in peace, and they are after the progress and development of the state. There is the need for them – Kwankwaso and Ganduje – to forgive each other in order for Kano people to live in peace,” Yaryasa said.

He also advised people of the state not to engage in any act capable of plunging the state into trouble or violence.

Advertisement

“My advice to Kano residents and the entire people of the state is that they should live in peace with one another because it’s the bedrock of any development in the society.

“With the dissolution of the five emirates If not because of prayers, Kano would have been on fire or in chaos by now.

“The matter is currently in court. So, it will be a contempt of court or a disrespect to the court if Governor Abba went ahead and reinstated Sanusi,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yaryasa, who is also a former coordinator of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation for Kano South, noted that the dissolution of the new emirates was nothing but vendetta against the person of the former Governor Ganduje.

“We know before now people who don’t wish the state well have been calling on the governor to dissolve the emirates, and now that he has dissolved the emirates, let’s see what will happen.

“Those calling for the scrapping of the emirates are nothing but enemies of the state. I said it before, and I’m still maintaining my stand that scrapping the emirates will not augur well for the state,” he insisted.