PHOTOS: Tinubu Spearheads 25th Democracy Anniversary Celebrations, Parade At Eagle Square

President Bola Tinubu, alongside Nigerians from various backgrounds, gathered at Eagles Square, Abuja on Wednesday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Democracy Day.

Nigeria celebrates 25 years of uninterrupted democracy with a parade themed “25 Years of Enduring Democracy: Prospects for the Future.”

As part of the celebration activities, a public lecture and symposium were earlier held at the Conference Hall of the Presidential Villa.

The president also delivered a nationwide broadcast, assuring Nigerians that he would not turn his back on them.

President Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, arrived at the venue around 10:03 am and was received by dignitaries led by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He immediately took the salute from the Commander of the Brigade of Guards and stood for the National Anthem at the saluting dais.

Then, he boarded the open-roof parade inspection vehicle, which conveyed him around the square as he waved at citizens who came to celebrate democracy.

Before the arrival of President Tinubu, other senior government officials, including the Vice President, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), had been received at the State box.

Troops from the Guards Brigade, along with personnel from the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, and the Nigerian Police Force, provided a military parade and entertained dignitaries, including members of the diplomatic corps.

Despite the Federal Government’s declaration of June 12 as a public holiday, guests in colorful attire flocked to the arena to witness the ceremonial activities marking the restoration of democracy in 1999.

