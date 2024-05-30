Court Sets June 13 For Hearing On Ganduje’s APC Chairmanship Dispute

A Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled June 13 to hear a suit challenging Abdullahi Ganduje’s position as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court session, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, addressed the North Central APC Forum’s claims against Ganduje’s chairmanship.

The North Central APC Forum, led by Saleh Zazzaga, initiated the legal action, marking the case under reference FHC/ABJ/CS/599/24, citing Ganduje, the APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the first to third defendants, respectively.

The forum’s plea includes a directive for INEC not to recognize any actions undertaken by the APC under Ganduje’s leadership, which began on August 3, 2023. These actions encompass congresses, primaries, and nominations.

The core of the contention is that Ganduje’s occupancy of the APC chairman’s office is deemed unlawful by the forum, as he hails from Kano State in the North West Geopolitical Zone, instead of from a state within the North Central Zone, where his predecessor, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa State, originated.

The forum argues this appointment violates the APC’s constitution, specifically Article 31.5(1) f, which they claim limits the powers of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) regarding such appointments.

During the session, counsel for the claimant, Ayuba Abdul, was set to proceed with a motion for substituted service of court documents to Ganduje due to difficulties in serving him directly.

However, the presence of Ganduje’s lawyer, Sanusi Musa, SAN, in court suggested readiness to engage with the proceedings, despite the service challenges.

Justice Ekwo encouraged Ganduje’s counsel to handle the process directly and noted that Ishaka Dikko, SAN, representing the APC, submitted a counter affidavit and a preliminary objection.

The court has directed that all applications connected to the suit be filed and responded to before the next hearing.

