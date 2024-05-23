CSO Vows To Investigate Tinubu’s Ministers

A Civil Society Organization (CSO), StayAlert Humanright Awareness Initiative, has vowed to conduct an independent investigation of President Bola Tinubu‘s ministers and other government appointees in order to ensure transparency, oversee budgets and projects, and uphold good governance for the benefit of the people.

The group declared this while urging President Tinubu to take decisive action and dismiss any minister who is not performing well in their duties.

The CSO has also pledged to closely monitor government officials, stating that it will not hesitate to criticize and recommend the removal of those who fail to deliver.

During a press conference in Abuja, the organization’s executive director, Amb. Lary Onah announced the organization’s commitment, stressing that Nigeria has always had commendable policies and programs, but the lack of proper coordination, supervision, and implementation has hindered its success.

He attributed this failure to corruption, personal interests taking precedence over the welfare of citizens, and a lack of assessment, monitoring, and reporting.

The group said it has commenced monthly assessments of ministers’ performances to make them accountable and proactive

“This monthly program will help citizens evaluate, track, monitor, report and give feedback on ministers’ performances,” Onah said.

Although numerous ministers have demonstrated commendable performance, the CSO has selected Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, as the most outstanding minister of the month.

They have praised his accomplishments in human development, infrastructure, and security.

“Before Dr. Wike was named the FCT minister, the city was tagged the most dirty and unsecured city in Nigeria with litany of bad roads, but today, he has not only modified all the school buildings in FCT but have completed all the abandoned roads projects and made the city the most secured city in Nigeria,” Onah stated.

The group commended Wike’s efforts in guaranteeing well-illuminated streets, accomplishing road projects, and enhancing security, which have made Abuja a secure sanctuary.

It said that Wike is truly deserving of any recognition bestowed upon him by individuals, groups, and organizations.

Onah further expressed appreciation for Tinubu’s continuous evaluation of ministers, as it will hold all appointees accountable and ensure they fulfil the administration’s objectives.

Nevertheless, the CSO urged the President to take resolute action and dismiss any minister who fails to meet the expected performance standards.