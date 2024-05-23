Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 23rd May 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 22nd May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1480 and sell at N1500 on Wednesday 22nd May 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1480 Selling Rate N1500

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1445 Selling Rate N1446

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Naira experienced a notable appreciation against the US Dollar in the parallel market as well as the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), according to the latest financial reports.

Naija News reports that on Tuesday, the Naira strengthened to ₦1,470 per dollar, up from Monday’s rate of ₦1,475 per dollar in the parallel market.

The appreciation continued in NAFEM, where the Naira climbed to ₦1,465.68 per dollar from ₦1,468.99 per dollar on Monday, reflecting a significant improvement of ₦3.31.

Data sourced from FMDQ revealed that the difference between the rates in the parallel market and NAFEM has reduced to ₦4.32 per dollar, down from ₦6.01 per dollar at the start of the week.