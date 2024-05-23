Banky W Survives Cancer Tumors

Nigerian singer cum politician, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has survived cancer tumor surgery for the fourth time.

Naija News reports that Banky W made this known in a post on his Instagram page on Thursday, expressing appreciation to God, his wife, family, and friends.

Recall that in 2017, before he got married, the singer revealed that he underwent a third surgery for skin cancer which resurfaced after it first appeared 10 years prior.

Now, in an update, Banky revealed God has saved him a fourth time.

He wrote, “Final Score – Christ 4 – Cancer Tumors 0

“Sometimes, your faith in God will not prevent the storms from coming… but it will carry you through them. Faith won’t always stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal, and it will help you deal.

“God never said the weapons wouldn’t form, He promised that they wouldn’t prosper. He never said the enemy wouldn’t come… He promised that when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of God would raise a standard against him.

“Posting this testimony to encourage anyone out there who is going through a challenge. It might seem bigger than you, but greater is He that is in you than anything you will face in this world.

“Grateful for my wife, family, friends, and Pastors for their love, prayers, and support. Thanking God for my health and trusting that this latest victory is final in Jesus’ name.

“Appreciating the gifted hands and minds of my doctors, Dr. Onyewu of the Center for Advanced Specialty Surgery, and Dr. Adenuga of Euracare and the teams that support them.

“We have the victory yet again. Now and forever, in Jesus’ name.

“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” – Romans 8:28.”