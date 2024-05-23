APC In A Frenzy Over Peter Obi, Atiku’s Meeting – Ologbondiyan

A former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is “sweating” over the recent meeting of his party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi.

Recall that Obi recently met with Atiku, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Sule Lamido in Abuja.

This has led to speculations that there may be a possible alliance between Obi and Atiku ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

However, the APC has said that they are not bothered about the meeting of the two politicians, adding that President Bola Tinubu is focused on governing the nation.

Reacting via his X account, Ologbondiyan stated that instead of dealing with issues surrounding governance, the ruling party was busy politicking over Atiku and Obi’s meeting.

According to him, “I just can’t stop laughing at the theatrics of these APCites.

“In one breath, they will tell Nigerians that elections are over, and those who have been elected should be allowed to govern as if any Nigerian has the strength to stop them if they have any form of capacity for the needful.

“On the flip, they are sweating that @atiku and @PeterObi met in Abuja, a situation that has shoved them down to a frenzy in the media space.

“It speaks volumes that the same people who should be raising issues of governance are the ones now politicking just because Atiku and Peter Obi met.

“Isn’t this a case of the guilty running even when no one pursues?”

