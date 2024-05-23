2027: Proposed Merger Cannot Work – Ex-Presidential Aspirant Reveals What PDP Needs

A former presidential aspirant under the platform, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, George Okoye, has described the proposed merger among some opposition parties against President Bola Tinubu as a waste of time.

Naija News reports that Okoye, in a statement, said Tinubu is not doing badly, as some persons erroneously believe but the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can provide a better alternative.

The former lawmaker in the Anambra State House of Assembly urged the leadership of the PDP to resolve its challenges, and everything else will fall into place.

He said, “The leadership of the party is complacent; they are just rigmarolling, looking for direction. A mega party cannot work in Nigeria today. The only thing the PDP needs now is to resolve its leadership challenges.

Advertisement

“If the government does the right thing, commend it, and criticize it when it does the wrong thing.

“We have a President today in Nigeria and I don’t think Bola Ahmed Tinubu is bad. I am impressed by his performance so far, but the PDP can provide a better alternative.

“The problem with PDP is credible leadership. Once there is credible leadership, every other thing will fall in place.”