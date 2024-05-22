Your Economic Policies Worsening Hardship In Nigeria – Arewa Consultative Forum To Tinubu

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has openly criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s economic policies, linking them to the soaring cost of living and growing economic challenges faced by Nigerians.

Naija News reports that this declaration was made in a communique released after their recent meeting in Kaduna.

According to the ACF spokesperson, Prof Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the regional body is particularly alarmed by the removal of fuel subsidies, the devaluation of the Naira, spikes in electricity tariffs, and increased taxes, which they believe are compounded by the excessive spending habits of public officials.

“The immediate policies introduced by the government, such as the removal of fuel subsidy and the free-floating of the Naira, have directly contributed to the economic distress impacting our people,” Muhammad-Baba stated during the press briefing.

The ACF also expressed its deep concerns over the escalating insecurity in the northern regions of Nigeria, warning that if these issues are not effectively addressed, they might lead to severe social upheaval.

In their detailed communique, the ACF highlighted the need for immediate government intervention to address these rising disparities and improve citizens’ living standards.

They urged the government to implement policies that bolster purchasing power and reduce the economic burden on ordinary Nigerians.

“Governments at all levels must urgently enact and implement policies aimed at alleviating the economic pressures faced by the citizens. Increasing taxes and levies are becoming intolerable for the average Nigerian,” the communique read.

Furthermore, the ACF called for national unity and support for the government’s efforts to resolve these pressing issues. They appealed to all Nigerians to support their government and pray for divine intervention to overcome these challenges and foster a new era of prosperity, justice, and equity in Nigeria.