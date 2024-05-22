Wike-Fubara Feud: Peace Will Soon Return To Rivers – Governor Oborevwori Assures

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, expressed optimism about the restoration of peace and continued developmental strides in Rivers State amid political tension between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that the governor gave this assurance during the recent inauguration of 21.49 kilometres of internal roads and drainages in Egbeda, Emohua Local Government Area,

The event, which took place on Tuesday, saw Governor Oborevwori celebrate the infrastructural achievement spearheaded by Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The Delta State governor underscored the significance of the project, not only as a developmental milestone but also as a testament to the robust cooperation between neighbouring states in the South-South region.

Advertisement

“I am delighted to be part of this auspicious occasion, marking a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life for the people of Egbeda,” Governor Oborevwori stated.

He highlighted the unity and shared goals within the South-South, emphasizing their collective contribution to the nation’s prosperity.

“Our collaboration is a reflection of our shared commitment to fostering regional unity and ensuring our communities thrive economically and socially,” he added.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Governor Fubara thanked his Delta State counterpart for his support and acknowledged the contractor’s effort in completing the project swiftly.

He emphasized that the new roads and drainages would alleviate the community’s flooding issues and improve overall accessibility.

“This project is not just about infrastructure; it’s about enhancing the livelihoods of our people, ensuring their safety, and boosting economic activities by providing better connectivity,” Governor Fubara noted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also reassured the residents of Rivers State of his administration’s dedication to their welfare and hinted at more developmental projects.

“What we have achieved here in four months is a precursor to the transformative initiatives we plan to unfold over the next few years,” he asserted.