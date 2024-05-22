Why Tinubu Is The Greatest Politician Of All Time – VeryDarkMan

Controversial social media activist, VeryDarkMan, has pointed out that the opposition’s mistake lies in underestimating the incumbent president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The self-styled activist asserted that over time, Tinubu will be recognized as the greatest politician ever.

He described Tinubu as smart, intelligent, and determined, predicting that Tinubu will stay in office until 2032.

He maintained that even with a merger, it would be difficult for the opposition to unseat the incumbent president in 2027.

According to VeryDarkMan, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the previous election, Peter Obi, has a minimal chance of winning the presidential seat in 2027.

He also asserted that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) would similarly not succeed in attaining the presidency.

VeryDarkMan stated this while reacting to reports that Obi’s recent visit to Atiku could be connected to a merger of the opposition parties.

He said, “I’m sick of seeing the news of Peter Obi and Atiku planning a merger ahead of 2027 in bid to take over the presidency.

“But the truth is, Peter Obi, Atiku or Kwankwaso cannot smell the presidential seat in 2027.

“The problem with the opposition is that they underestimate the incumbent president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“With time, you will realise that Tinubu is actually the greatest politician of all time. I hate to say it but it’s fact.

“The man is smart, intelligent and desperate. He knows how to get what he wants. Don’t joke with him. He will remain in office till 2032.

“The opposition should give up on the merger plans. Peter Obi 2027 is not possible.”