Truck Driver Crushes Soldier To Death In Lagos

A logistics company truck ran over and killed a soldier at Orile bus stop, Iganmu, in Lagos on Tuesday.

Naija News gathered that the driver was reportedly trying to escape from extortionists who were soliciting money from commercial bus drivers at the Orile segment of the Badagry expressway.

After the accident, the driver drove away recklessly from the scene, prompting other soldiers who witnessed the incident to chase the fleeing truck.

According to Daily Trust, the soldiers eventually caught the truck at the Mile 2 bus stop, although the conductor escaped.

Advertisement

A vulcanizer who witnessed the accident said the soldier was riding his motorcycle when the truck hit him, killing him instantly.

Another witness, a trader at Orile, Shola James, mentioned that the soldiers brought the truck and its driver back to Orile.

“The truck’s back tyre crushed the soldier’s head. I couldn’t bear to look at the body again,” she said.

Advertisement

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, reported that the truck driver and truck were not handed over to the police.

According to him, after the incident, the soldiers took both the truck and driver, along with the soldier’s body, back to their barracks despite the Orile Police Station DPO and his team visiting the scene.

Hundeyin said: “After the incident, the DPO of Orile Police Station and his men visited the scene and saw the soldier’s body. The soldiers returned with the truck and driver but took them and the soldier’s body back to their barracks.”

Advertisement