FG’s Team Breaks To Consult As Labour Shifts Ground On Minimum Wage

The Federal Government team at the ongoing Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage meeting holding in Abuja, has reportedly taken a break to consult and deliberate on a new offer to make after Organised Labour shifted ground in the negotiation.

Naija News recalls that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, announced the government’s offer of N54,000 on Tuesday at the Tripartite Committee meeting, up from its initial offer of N48,000 on Wednesday last week.

According to Vanguard, a source at the meeting disclosed that organised labour has reduced its demand from N615,000 to N500,000, while the private sector has also made a N3,000 increase from N54,000 to N57,000, based on the request by the Chairman of the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage, for the party to shift ground.

Following the latest development, the government took a break to consider the new demand from organised labour and the new offer from the private sector.

Advertisement

The source at the meeting said, “The government side took a break to deliberate. They have been gone for 30 minutes.”