Ex-commissioners Loyal To Wike Left No Records – Fubara Makes Demand From New Commissioners

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has disclosed that some commissioners who recently resigned from his cabinet left no records in their ministries.

Naija News reports that Fubara made this known on Tuesday while swearing in eight new commissioners confirmed by members of the state House of Assembly loyal to him.

The eight new commissioners include Charles Bekee, Collins Onunwo, Solomon Eke, Dr. Peter Medee, Elloka Amadi, Basoene Benibo, Tambari Gbara; and Dr. Ovy Chukwuma.

Recall that some commissioners loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, resigned following the lingering face-off between the incumbent governor and his estranged political godfather.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi, and made available to journalists on Wednesday, Fubara stated that the former commissioners left, and government officials started looking for some records that they could not be found in their ministries.

Fubara noted that he is unbothered about the actions of the ex-commissioners and urged the eight new commissioners to cultivate a culture of keeping accurate records of their dealings in their various ministries.

The Governor maintained that such culture was essential for the effective functioning of any organized system, particularly the civil service, because it provides a helpful history of events, decisions, and actions, including productivity indices.

The governor was quoted in the statement as saying, “I know what I am saying. Some of them left here as commissioners, and there are no records in their ministries. We’ve had a few meetings with people. We were looking for records, which we could not find, but that is for them and their gods. I am not bothered about that.

“But, you that are coming in now, please, do this work as seasoned administrators. Work with your Permanent Secretaries. The things that you don’t know, ask questions from them, they’ll tell you, they will teach you too. It doesn’t reduce you as not being the head. But it helps you to succeed as a good administrator.

“Let me say this. This government is birthed by high-level discipline. I don’t know about other people who are working with me, but as a person, from the time that I started working as a civil servant, from the time I worked in the Office of the Accountant-General with my boss, we didn’t play with keeping good records.

“I can boldly stand here to say that whatever transpired, the records are there right from the time when we worked from 2007 to date. They are there for anybody to go and see.

“Likewise, what happened from the time of the immediate past administration, I carefully kept my records clean. The records are there.”