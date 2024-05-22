Breaking: President Tinubu Appoints New FRSC Corp Marshal

President Bola Tinubu has appointed ACM Shehu Mohammed as the new Corp Marshal and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

This was confirmed in a letter of appointment dated May 20th, 2024, which was signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

The letter said the appointment is in accordance with Section 7 (1) of the Federal Road Safety Commission Act, 2007 and takes effect from May 20th, 2024.

Shehu Mohammed takes over from Dauda Ali Biu as Corps Marshal, FRSC.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists against conveying petrol in jerrycans while in transit.

The Corps stated that this is to prevent accidents caused by fire.

FRSC Sector Commander in Kogi, Samuel Oyedeji, gave the warning at an event to mark the West African Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) day in the State.

He explained that the event was aimed at promoting exchange of information and experience among member states, creating awareness on effects of road traffic crashes as well as encouraging creation of road safety bodies in West Africa.

Oyedeji cited recent fatalities in the state due to road traffic crashes.

The sector commander urged passengers and drivers to desist from the practice, especially given the current fuel scarcity in the nation.

Oyedeji identified speeding, overloading, and dangerous driving as major causes of road traffic crashes in the state.

He appealed to the motoring public to exhibit good character, cooperate with and support FRSC to ensure safety on the roads.