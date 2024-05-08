Stop Travelling With Fuel In Jerrycans – FRSC Warns Motorists

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists against conveying petrol in jerrycans while in transit.

The Corps stated that this is to prevent accidents caused by fire.

FRSC Sector Commander in Kogi, Samuel Oyedeji gave the warning at an event to mark the West African Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) day in the State.

He explained that the event was aimed at promoting exchange of information and experience among member states, creating awareness on effects of road traffic crashes as well as encouraging creation of road safety bodies in West Africa.

Oyedeji cited recent fatalities in the state due to road traffic crashes.

The sector commander urged passengers and drivers to desist from the practice, especially given the current fuel scarcity in the nation.

Oyedeji identified speeding, overloading, and dangerous driving as major causes of road traffic crashes in the state,

He appealed to the motoring public to exhibit good character, cooperate with and support FRSC to ensure safety on the roads.

He said, “If motorists will display good character and drive safely on our highways, road traffic crashes will drastically reduce if not eradicated for the safety of lives and property.

“This is the reason we carry our sensitisation campaigns to the nooks and crannies including worship centres and motor parks to ensure safety on our roads.

“Also in a bid to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 5 per cent, the command recently carried out public enlightenment campaign at the Lokoja Mega Terminal (LMT) park.”