Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer ‘Reveal’ Jurgen Klopp’s Next Job

Former England internationals, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, seem to know the next destination of former Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp.

Recall that Jurgen Klopp who has been the coach of Liverpool since 2015 announced his exit from the club earlier in the 2023-2024 season.

While announcing his exit from the club, the 53-year-old German tactician said he decided to leave Liverpool because he had run out of energy to continue as the club’s coach.

Earlier today, Jurgen Klopp said he might not return to coaching anytime soon and he is not planning to remain in the business of coaching for too long.

Recall that in his nine years at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has won everything in club football including the UEFA Champions League, the Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Premier League.

His beautiful-to-watch attacking brand of football has made Liverpool a consistent contender for virtually all the competitions they have been involved in since the 2016-2017 season. Hence, a coach of his calibre is not expected to remain jobless for too long.

On “The Rest Is Football” podcast, Lineker claimed that Jurgen Klopp could return to Borussia Dortmund as the club’s president. Recall that the German coached the club from 2008 to 2015.

Lineker said, “I heard a little rumour that he might end up being president of Borussia Dortmund, which would be amazing.

“I think he will definitely take some time out because he’s genuine when he says he’s run out of energy. There will be a battle for him or they’ll be lining up in a year.”

Shearer, who was also on the podcast added, “I heard the same, yeah.”

