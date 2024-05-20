I Probably Will Not Be A Manager Again – Jurgen Klopp Says

The former Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he might not return to coaching again after his relatively successful spell at Anfield Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp left German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund for Liverpool in 2015 when the Premier League giants were at their lowest.

During that period, they weren’t contenders for any major titles again but he was able to build a team that played in the Europa League final once, played in the UEFA Champions League final thrice, and won the Premier League title for the first time in the Premier League era.

Jurgen Klopp has won virtually everything in club football at Anfield including one UEFA Champions League, one Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Advertisement

The 53-year-old German tactician who led Liverpool to finish third in the Premier League this season, has always ensured that his team finished in the top four in the last six seasons.

Hence, with such a profile, Jurgen Klopp is not expected to stay out of football for too long after deciding to take a break from coaching. However, the iconic manager is not thinking of returning to coaching anytime soon.

“I don’t know exactly why nobody believes I probably will not be a manager again,” Klopp told reporters at Anfield.

Advertisement

“But I understand because obviously, it seems to be a drug — it looks like that because everybody comes back and everyone works until they are 70-something.

“I always had the idea that I would not do that that long.”

Note that Jurgen Klopp has been replaced at Liverpool by Dutch tactician, Arne Slot.

Advertisement