Electricity Tariff: This Is Broad Daylight Robbery, It Will Not Be Accepted – Kogi NLC To FG

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kogi State chapter, Comrade Gabriel Amari, has stated that the increase in electricity tariff can be compared to daylight robbery.

He urged the federal government to reverse the tariff for the sake of the suffering masses.

Amari said this when organised labour picketed the office of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in Lokoja.

Speaking further, the NLC chairman asserted that the tariff regime has created impression that the present administration has no feeling for the suffering masses.

“Increase in electricity tariffs is a broad day robbery which will not be accepted. The government should know that people are suffering with their obnoxious policies. Nigerians are paying for electricity that they are not using.

“It is under this administration that we are witnessing discrimination in the distribution of power. We can’t continue like this,”he said.

Amari warned that failure to reverse the increase in electricity tariffs will result to total shut down of the power sector in the country.

He added, “Privatization of the electricity sector is a complete failure. Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, (NERC), we are saying no to discrimination in electricity distribution. We will continue to resist every form of exploitation by this government.

“The Government promised us new minimum wage but failed to implement it. All they know how to do is to increase electricity tariffs without putting the masses into consideration.

“Nigerians are really suffering. It is high time the government listened attentively to the voices of Nigerians who are craving for an end to their bad policies”.