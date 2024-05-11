Tottenham Hotspur’s Ange Postecoglou Gives Arsenal EPL Title Hopes

The manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Ange Postecoglou, has stressed that he aims to win all their remaining games in the Premier League this season.

At this stage of the Premier League title race, only Tottenham Hotspur are seen as a major side that can help Arsenal win the league for the first time since 2004.

Coach Ange Postecoglou and his boys who started the season like a house on fire and even occupied the first spot on the league table for weeks have a game in hand against Manchester City on Tuesday, May 14. Most football enthusiasts see that game as a potential title decider.

For instance, if Manchester City beat Fulham later today, and Arsenal draw with Manchester United on Sunday, May 12, coach Pep Guardiola and his boys will win the league title for the fourth time in a row on Tuesday, if they beat Spurs.

On the other hand, if Manchester City and Arsenal win their games this weekend, and Spurs beat Manchester United, the Gunners will be in the driver’s seat.

However, all the aforementioned permutations are not the concern of Ange Postecoglou who is aiming to help Spurs finish in the top four.

They are currently sitting 5th on the league table with 56 points, 7 points below 4th placed Villa who had played one game more than Spurs. Hence, if Spurs win all their remaining games and Vila draw one of their two remaining games, Postecoglou and his boys will finish in the top four.

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley clash which will kick off at 3 p.m. today, Postecoglou said, “I’m here fighting tooth and nail every single day for everything I can get for this football club because that’s my responsibility.

“I would not give up on any cause even the most lost of causes because then I’d be abstaining from my responsibilities.

“I want us to finish the season strong. I want us to try and win three games of football and see where that takes us.”