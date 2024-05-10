Rivers Crisis: Opposition Lawmakers Laud Appointment Of New Speaker, Urge INEC To Conduct By-Elections For 27 Vacant Seats

A group of federal lawmakers belonging to the opposition parties in the National Assembly known as the G60, has hailed the emergence of Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo, as the new speaker of the Rivers State Assembly.

Naija News reports that Jumbo, the lawmaker representing Bonny LGA constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly emerged after the resignation of Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, who is now the Chief of Staff to the state government and following the declaration of 27 seats of members of the House who defected from PDP to APC vacant.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the Opposition Lawmakers expressed their confidence in the new speaker and called on him to collaborate with Governor Siminalayi Fubara to uphold the delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Rivers.

The lawmakers pointed out that the appointment signifies an end to the political chaos and legislative misconduct purportedly carried out by former House members.

The lawmakers called upon the Governor of Rivers State to start legal action against the ousted lawmakers, insisting on their arraignment for impersonation in the Magistrate Court.

Additionally, they urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to promptly organize bye-elections to fill the 27 vacant seats left by the former members of the State House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Enemi Alabo George, has berated Governor Siminalayi Fubara for storming the State House of Assembly with his security aides.

Naija News earlier reported that Fubara, accompanied by his security escorts and aides, stormed the assembly complex on Thursday amid the political crisis rocking the state.