Prince Harry, Meghan Arrive Defence Headquarters In Abuja (Video)

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have arrived at the Nigerian Armed Forces’ Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the DHQ at about 12:45 pm on Friday for a meeting with the Chief Of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

See the video of the guests arriving at the DHQ.

The military high command had on Thursday revealed that their visit to Nigeria will focus on engaging with the nation’s wounded and injured soldiers and their families.

Prince Harry’s decision to visit Nigeria followed an invite by the military high command following the nation’s debut appearance at the 2023 Invictus Games, held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry In 2014 is an international multi-sport event for Wounded, Injured and Sick military personnel that offers support, recovery pathways and rehabilitation for the personnel, post-injury.

According to the Director of Sports, Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal, Abidemi Marquis, “80 per cent” of the nation’s soldiers have been involved in the recovery programme and “are doing better”.

Marquis noted that part of his visit would entail interacting with the WIS military personnel which will in turn boost their mental health and self-esteem.

The military high command also hopes to host the Invictus Games in Nigeria and believes that Prince Harry’s visit will facilitate the establishment of the proposed Invictus Games Centre in Abuja, and a collaborative effort with the Foundation to gain knowledge of the recovery programme.

This centre, according to Marquis, will be built and equipped to provide a holistic service for the management of the WIS military personnel.

He said the proposed centre would also accommodate a medical centre and a mini hotel for their families during the recovery programme, adding that it also designed to accommodate a sporting centre.