Prince Harry, Meghan Arrive In Nigeria For Invictus Games Discussions

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan have arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, to discuss the possibility of Nigeria hosting the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and ill servicemen and women.

Naija News reports that Prince Harry founded the event, which serves both active-duty participants and veterans and aims to aid their rehabilitation through sports competitions.

The couple’s visit, confirmed by their spokesperson Charlie Gipson, comes after Nigeria made its debut at the Invictus Games last year, securing gold and bronze medals as the sole African representative.

Their successful participation has sparked discussions about Nigeria possibly hosting a future edition of the games.

During their stay, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend basketball and volleyball matches and engage with local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in both Abuja and Lagos.

Additionally, Meghan is set to co-host an event focusing on ‘Women in Leadership’ alongside Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The decision to invite the royal to visit was spurred by an invitation from the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, reflecting the country’s interest in further integrating into the Invictus community.

The Ministry of Defence, particularly the Minister, Mohammed Baduru, who attended last year’s games in Germany, expressed enthusiasm about the potential benefits of hosting the games in Nigeria.

Authorities highlighted that hosting the Invictus Games could significantly support the recovery of thousands of Nigerian military personnel who have been engaged in long-standing conflicts with Boko Haram terrorists and their factions since 2009.

The Defence Headquarters noted the therapeutic impact of sports and expressed hope that bringing the Invictus Games to Nigeria would not only support wounded soldiers but also boost national pride and visibility for the ongoing efforts of the Nigerian military.