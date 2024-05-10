JUST IN: ‘Why I Am Hiding’ – Yahaya Bello Finally Agrees To Appear In Court Over Corruption Charges

The embattled former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has agreed to present himself before the Federal High Court in Abuja for arraignment on June 13 about the corruption charges against him.

Bello’s legal counsel, Abdulwahab Mohammed, confirmed this to Justice Emeka Nwite after the court rejected the defendant’s request for a trial suspension.

Mohammed, a senior lawyer, stated that his client is not afraid of facing arraignment but is concerned about his safety in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

He explained that Yahaya Bello’s life has been consistently threatened in the nation’s capital city, leading to his decision to go into hiding for his own protection.

Naija News understands that the latest agreement to submit to the court trial was influenced by Justice Nwite’s remarks, assuring that the EFCC, being a law-abiding body, would not act contrary to the provisions of the law.

The Judge also highlighted that Bello is not the first former governor to be invited by the anti-graft agency and will not be the last.

The Judge further emphasized that the charges were founded on unproven allegations, highlighting that the legal system inherently assumes the innocence of the accused until proven guilty.

In light of this, he urged the senior lawyer to influence his client to uphold the principles of law and comply with the court’s directives as a responsible citizen.

In response to the Judge’s advice, Bello’s lawyer expressed gratitude for the guidance and reassured the court that the former governor would willingly appear before it, trusting that the EFCC would act within the boundaries of the law.

“All my client needs is just an assurance for the safety of his life, which has been under threat for some time in Abuja,” he said.

Mohammed asked for a period of four weeks to ensure his client’s presence in court.

Based on the undertaking and no opposition from the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, Justice Nwite fixed June 13 for Bello to appear in court for his plea to be taken.