Eniola Badmus Appointed SA To House Of Reps Speaker

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has reportedly transitioned into politics with her recent appointment as an aide to the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Naija News understands that Eniola Badmus has been assigned the role of Special Assistant for Social Events and Public Hearings under Tajudeen Abbas’ administration.

The internet was abuzz with news of Eniola Badmus’ appointment, as videos capturing her swearing-in ceremony and receiving the appointment letter spread rapidly across online platforms on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Before the news hit the headlines, Eniola teased her followers with a post that seemed to foreshadow the upcoming announcement, leaving them curious and eager for more details.

Addressing her critics head-on, the stunning star highlighted her tenacious hustling spirit

“I have been a hustler my whole life, you crãzy af if you think I’m not going to get it,” Eniola wrote.

The Nollywood actress celebrated the 2024 International Women’s Day by attending the National Assembly Women’s Day conference, where she met with the Honorable Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honorable Tajudeen Abbas.

Sharing photos of the encounter, Eniola received praise from her fans, who hailed her for the inspiring moment.

Notably, Eniola Badmus emerged as one of the most outspoken advocates among Nollywood stars for Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambitions.