JUST IN: Pius Olanrewaju Officially Sworn In As CIBN President

Professor Pius Olanrewaju has officially assumed the position of the 23rd President/Chairman of the Council, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the inauguration ceremony, presided over by Justice Owolabi Dabiri and chaired by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Wole Olanipekun, took place in Lagos on Friday.

Following the swearing-in, Professor Olanrewaju was presented with the symbols of authority, signifying his new role.

During the event, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, conveyed his well wishes through the chairman of the House Committee on Banking, Nwachukwu Eze.

Advertisement

Abbas commended the previous CIBN president, Ken Opara, and urged the new leadership to embrace technological advancements in order to enhance financial inclusion.

The Speaker said: “Today, as you welcome the incoming President and new Chairman of the Council, we also reflect on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The banking sector is constantly evolving, driven by technological advancements, regulatory changes, and shifts in customer behaviour.

“In the face of these types of changes, the CIBN must remain steadfast in its commitment to excellence and innovation. The incoming leadership must embrace new ideas and emerging technologies and foster collaboration within the industry to navigate these challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.

Advertisement

“As we look to the future, we must not lose sight of the importance of financial inclusion and sustainable development. Despite progress has been made in expanding access to financial services. Millions of Nigerians remain on the side or excluded from the formal banking sector. It is incumbent upon all stakeholders, including the CIBN, to redouble your efforts to promote financial literacy, expand access to finance, and foster inclusive growth that leaves no one behind.”

Meanwhile, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, Bello Hassan, a key figure in the country’s banking sector, called on players to pay attention to cybersecurity.

He emphasized, “In this regard, a deliberate and collaborative approach to cyber risk involving all stakeholders is essential to protect the banking system’s resilience.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other elected officeholders include the First Vice President, Dele Alake, the Second Vice President, Mojisola Bakare-Asieru, and the National Treasurer, Peter Ashade.

Naija News understands that Olanrewaju was elected on April 6, 2024.