‘I’m A War Lord’ – Eniola Badmus Involved In Hot Exchange With Laide Bakare

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has warned her colleague, Laide Bakare, about a mockery statement sent via her social media DM.

Naija News reports that trouble started between the duo after Eniola mocked Laide’s bizarre outfit during her book launch at the weekend.

The movie star compared her colleague’s outfit to Pastor Adejara’s outfit, which did not sit well with Laide, who took to her Instagram page to slam her.

Laide claimed that Eniola and some colleagues in the movie industry fail to celebrate her successes but are quick to point at her mistakes.

According to her, Eniola is her childhood friend but always seeks opportunities to instigate fights between them.

In response, Eniola alleged that Laide shamed her a few days ago for not having children or family, but she is quick to come to the public for self-defence.

The thespian noted that she is a warlord and would not hesitate to fight back, adding that ignoring a fight does not mean she is weak.

She wrote, “Madam childhood friend how come you lost your brain in my DM when you were shaming me four days ago you’re quick to come to the public to say I’m your childhood friend but you shamed me in my DM that I don’t have a child and a family but you did not remember I was ur childhood friend in the industry.

“Even shamed me for supporting My President Bola Tinubu. Laide you know me too well that when it comes to Vawulence I am a War Lord.

“The fact that you called me out the other time and I did not reply you doesn’t mean am weak I just decided to let you doesn’t mean am weak. I just decided to let you be OLAIDE SHAKIRAT BAKARE. Ori n ta e. MICHAEL JACKSON OF OUR TIME.”

Reacting, Laide debunked the statement, stating that Eniola first came to her DM to call her unprintable names.

She wrote, “Remember I’m not God I can’t create mosquito, not to talk of child. So I won’t do that. Na you first come to my DM to call me Devil o. And several unprinted names. You are always first to die sha. Eniola Badmus stop assuming you are now finer and better than me o. Ha! Mo da ju e lo ooo hen hen.”