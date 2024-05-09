Your Husband Is Not Your Partner – Daddy Freeze Tells Nigerian Married Women

Controversial media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has warned Nigerian women not to see their husbands as their partners.

He urged Nigerian wives to regard their husbands as their “heads” and not their partners.

The media personality insisted that this is the culture of Nigeria.

According to him, both African, Middle Eastern, Christian and Islamic traditions regard the husband as the head of the family and not as a partner like in the Western world.

Speaking via a video shared on his Instagram page, the ‘Free The Sheeple’ pioneer said, “Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani, and Efik traditions as well as Christian and Islamic traditions, all say the man is the head of the house. In the Western world, your husband is your partner.

“Your husband is not supposed to be your partner, he is your head.”

He, however, advised women to be careful who they “submit your headship to.”

Junior Pope: Daddy Freeze Blasts Nollywood Producers Over Burial Of Make-up Artist At River Bank

Meanwhile, Daddy Freeze, has fumed at Nollywood producers over the burial of make-up artist, Abigail Fredrick, at the river bank in Anambra State.

Naija News earlier reported that the body of Abigail, one of those involved in the boat accident alongside Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, at a river in Anambra state, has been recovered and laid to rest.

Abigail Fredrick’s corpse and the cameraman were found on Thursday, April 11, after the tragic incident on Wednesday.

Film director cum actor, Moses Eskor, in a post via his social media page, revealed that the family of the deceased could not afford the payment for certain traditional sacrifices for her corpse to be taken back home to Akwa Ibom

He also said the money raised was insufficient for the traditional rites.

Reacting, Daddy Freeze, in a post via his Instagram page, questioned why Nollywood producers could not raise a sufficient amount of money to ensure that Abigail was properly laid to rest.

He wrote, “So the producers cannot raise the money abi? Na wa o… Just be famous in this life. The FreeNation would have raised the money in a few hours if only we were informed. Imagine person commot for house go hustle them bury am there for where he go work…”