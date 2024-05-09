‘Your Comments Are Unguarded, Direct Insult To Nigeria’- Pro-Wike Rivers Lawmakers Fire Fubara

The Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly has berated Governor Siminalayi Fubara over his recent comments on the lawmakers.

Recall that the governor slammed members of the Rivers Assembly, loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, saying they do not exist.

Fubara stated this while addressing a delegation of political and traditional leaders from Bayelsa State who visited him at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Monday, to seek an end to the political crisis in Rivers State and an improved relationship between both states.

He stated that he accepted Tinubu’s peace accord to give the lawmakers a floating, adding that the peace deal with Wike was political and could derecognize his loyalists as lawmakers.

During plenary on the floor of the House on Wednesday, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Major Jack, raised the issue and condemned rhe comment made by the governor.

Jack said the comments made by Fubara was a ploy for a leadership coup in the House, which will not be tolerated by the lawmakers.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the speaker described the statement by Governor Fubara as “unguarded”, and a direct insult to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the pro-Wike lawmakers during plenary also merged the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018, the Rivers State Local Government (Amendment) Law of 2023, and the Rivers State Local Government (Amendment) Law No. 4 of 2024 to form a new Local Government Law.

The new law provides for the establishment, structure, composition, finance and functions of the local government councils and other matters connected to the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Amaewhule stated that the bill intends to combine all the local government laws in the state into one.