Photos Of Hadi Sirika In Court Emerges

Former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, appeared in court on Thursday, 9th May, to face a six-count amended charges to the tune of two point seven billion Naira brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

As earlier reported by Naija News, the EFCC dragged Sirika to court over allegations of abuse of office and fraudulent contracts awarded during his tenure.

Sirika, who served under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was arraigned on Thursday before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama on a six-count amended charge alongside three others, including his daughter, Fatima; Jalal Hamma; and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd.

Under him, the ill-fated and controversial Nigeria Air project was ‘executed.’

Sirika and the other defendants are accused of abusing their office and conspiring to commit fraud to the tune of N2.7 billion.

See other photos of him in court.

The former Minister was accused of diverting public funds into the accounts and companies tied to his daughter, Fatima, son-in-law, Jalal Hamma, and associates.