Buried Alive: TikTok Bans Nigerian After Controversial 24 Hours Coffin Stunt

TikTok has permanently banned the account of a Nigerian user, Young C, following his controversial 24-hour challenge in which he was buried alive. The stunt, which drew significant attention and concern, led to the removal of his profile from the short video platform.

Naija News reports that Young C’s daring act involved being enclosed in a coffin for an entire day, a feat he undertook on Wednesday and broadcast live to his followers.

The stunt, intended as a challenge, echoes a similar endeavour by American YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), who famously spent 50 hours buried alive to highlight environmental issues.

MrBeast recently aimed to break his own record by enduring seven days in a coffin, a test of both physical and mental fortitude.

Cheks on TikTok confirmed that Young C’s account is no longer accessible, indicating a permanent ban.

The platform, which has policies against content that could promote harmful or dangerous activities, likely found the nature of Young C’s challenge in violation of these guidelines.

The incident raises questions about the boundaries of content creation and social media platforms’ responsibilities to curb activities that could endanger lives or encourage risky behaviours among viewers.

While creators often push limits to gain views and engagement, the implications of promoting such extreme challenges are a growing concern for both content platforms and regulators.