Reactions As Nigerian Man Spends 24 Hours Buried Alive In Coffin

A Nigerian man known as Young C has successfully completed a harrowing 24-hour challenge where he was buried alive in a coffin.

Naija News reports that the daring stunt, which was broadcast live from the coffin on his Instagram account, has captured widespread attention and sparked discussions about the limits of human endurance.

Young C embarked on this daring feat on Wednesday, announcing his intention to remain buried for a full day.

Throughout the ordeal, he provided updates to his followers, sharing videos from inside the coffin.

“Guys, I am still alive, I am still fine, I am okay,” he reassured his audience in one update, although he was visibly struggling as he reported running out of water and contemplated drinking his urine to stay hydrated.

Despite experiencing significant physical discomfort, including excessive sweating and challenges in confined spaces, Young C remained determined.

His ordeal was closely watched by thousands online, who tuned in to live footage broadcast during the night.

“My problem is just that I have run out of water. I might be forced to drink this (my urine). Guys, I am fine,” he said in a heavy breath during one of his updates.

The stunt was reminiscent of a similar challenge by popular YouTuber, MrBeast, who recently attempted to spend seven consecutive days buried in a coffin. Young C, however, set out to test his own limits within a 24-hour period.

Upon completing the challenge and being exhumed, Young C appeared in good spirits, though visibly exhausted.

He cautioned his viewers about the dangers of attempting such stunts, highlighting the severe physical and mental challenges involved.

However, reacting to the feat, Omhotayor Dahare suggested that such stunts are not for people in Nigeria.

“If u survive this one just thank ur maker, cos this kind of act is not for the people of Nigeria. If by next week or month not ur enemy kpai what will u say? God help u o,” he wrote.

On his part, @Frankli57342861 suggested that it was a risk that should not be taken.

“Hmmm, what if he falls asleep and doesn’t wake up? This is a risk, brother, you guys shouldn’t attempt devil in the name of breaking a record. I pray that he comes out alive. I’m feeling the pains here,” he wrote.

@sblizbello729 was of the opinion that Young C built an underground apartment.

He wrote, “All of una Dey mad…….. is this normal size of ⚰️? And which kind coffin Dey get light 💡, water ? …. He simply build his own underground apartment. Period.”

Calling for his arrest, @Eleofans wrote, “I hope the police arrest him when he is done with the rubbish he’s trying to push in the hearts of teeming Nigeria youths.”