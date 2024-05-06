Kenya Deports Nigerian Man For Assaulting Kenyan Woman

The government of Kenya has taken decisive action against a Nigerian national, John Nwankwo Noko, following his involvement in a domestic violence incident.

Naija News reports that Noko was deported on Saturday, May 4, after being caught on CCTV assaulting a Kenyan woman confined to a wheelchair. This incident has raised serious concerns about gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

The deportation was announced in a joint press release by the Republic of Kenya’s Ministry of Gender, Culture, The Arts and Heritage State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action.

The statement highlighted the gravity of the act, noting, “The act of violence has not only violated the rights of an individual but has also highlighted the broader issues of gender-based violence that are rampant in our society.”

The case gained attention after Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba reported the matter to Karen Police Station following her visit to the victim’s home.

The victim had expressed fears for her life, claiming that Noko had threatened to kill her and her two domestic workers if they exposed his actions.

The matter swiftly caught the attention of the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Kithure and Immigration PS Julius Bitok, leading to Noko’s arrest and subsequent deportation.

Senator Orwoba, a staunch advocate against violence towards women, used this incident to call for an end to such crimes, which she said not only caused physical and emotional damage but also tore at the moral fabric of society.

On her X handle, she affirmed, “We shall end Gender-Based Violence one incident at a time. This is a warning to all those others out there! There is no room for Gender-Based Violence in Kenya. We are just beginning…”

This deportation follows several others where Nigerian nationals were expelled from Kenya due to their alleged involvement in criminal activities, including drug trafficking.

On March 18, 2024, five more Nigerians were deported and declared persona non grata for similar reasons.