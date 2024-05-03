Meet Kenya’s First Female Air Force Commander, Fatuma Ahmed

Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed has been appointed by President William Ruto as the inaugural female commander in the Kenyan Air Force.

Naija News understands that the latest appointment in the force was made in response to the unfortunate demise of the country’s defence chief in a helicopter accident.

Ahmed’s military journey began to gain attention in August 2015 when she achieved the rank of brigadier, a position that no woman had previously held in the male-dominated Kenyan military.

According to a local newspaper, Standard Media, Ahmed’s entry into the armed forces was somewhat serendipitous.

It was on record that in 1983, after completing her final examinations in secondary school, Ahmed happened to pass by a stadium near the military offices where a recruitment exercise was taking place.

Intrigued by what she saw, Ahmed inquired about the opportunity and, the following year, joined the military as an officer cadet.

Notably, Ahmed has also broken barriers by becoming the first female soldier to attain the rank of major general. She was promoted from brigadier and appointed as the assistant chief of the defence forces, responsible for personnel and logistics.

Ahmed takes over from John Omenda, who has been elevated to the position of vice chief of the defence forces and promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

Earlier, President Ruto designated Charles Kahariri as the new defence chief of the nation, Naija News reports.

Kahariri had previously served as his predecessor’s deputy. His predecessor tragically passed away shortly before reaching the milestone of 40 years of dedicated military service.