President Ruto Appoints Kahariri As New Kenya Defence Chief

Kenyan President, William Ruto has appointed Charles Muriu Kahariri as the new Defence Chief.

Naija News reports that the appointment is coming following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of ten military officers in the country.

Kahariri takes over from Francis Omondi Ogolla, who was one of the casualties in the unfortunate incident that occurred in a remote region of northwestern Kenya on April 18th.

Kahariri, who had previously served as Ogolla’s deputy, was appointed as the new Chief of Defence Forces, succeeding Ogolla, who had held the position for a year and was nearing 40 years of military service.

In addition to Kahariri’s promotion, Ruto announced several other appointments, including Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed as the commander of the Kenya Air Force, making her the first woman in the nation’s history to hold this position.

Major General Paul Owuor Otieno was also appointed commander of the Kenya Navy, replacing John Mugaravai Omenda, who was promoted to Vice Chief of the Defence Forces.

Meanwhile, contrary to reports, Kenyan officials have denied the arrest of Nadeem Anjarwalla, a Binance executive wanted in Nigeria for tax evasion charges.

Naija News understands that Nigerian authorities had requested the Kenyan government to arrest and extradite Anjarwalla three weeks ago, but so far, Nairobi has only confirmed his presence in the country.

This development has slowed down the West African nation’s case against the crypto giant Binance.

According to Kenyan law, an extradition request sent to the Attorney General can only be executed through the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) after receiving an arrest warrant from a magistrate court.

Top Kenyan officials, including Resila Onyango, the spokesperson for the National Police Service (NPS), told TechCabal on Tuesday that they were unaware of the arrest.

Two other officials who asked not to be named called reports that first appeared in a Nigerian daily newspaper as “rumors”.

Crypto publication Coindesk also reported on Monday that Anjarwalla’s wife denied news of the extradition.

A high-ranking detective at Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), with direct knowledge of Nigeria’s extradition request through Interpol, also claimed no arrest had been made as alleged.