Breaking: DSS Arrests Wanted Oyo Motorpark Boss, Auxiliary

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly arrested the embattled chairman of the Oyo State Park Management System (PMS), Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary.

Recall that in May 2023, Auxiliary was arrested after being linked to an alleged attempt by his loyalists to cause trouble in the state following the dissolution of the PMS committee by the state Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Naija News learnt that Auxiliary was arrested at about 4:00 pm on Tuesday at his residence in the Olodo area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

According to PUNCH, Auxiliary was arrested following an interview he granted on Saturday, May 4, in which he called out Seye Famojuro, a trusted ally of Makinde, for being behind his woes.

Speaking with Media personnel, Ajibola Akinyefa, in the Yoruba Language, Auxillary said, “If he (Famojuro) is the governor or Seyi Makinde is, we will know. It is just a matter of time. Everybody will face the consequences of their actions. The people he chose to manage the park are cheating themselves.”

When asked if it was his hooliganism that led to his removal, Auxiliary queried how many people reported to the police that he beat them.

He further said that Seye would return to Ijesha because Ibadan is not his homeland.

He added, “Seye will still go back to Ijesha because Ibadan is not his town. Only Governor Seyi Makinde and I will remain here because we won’t run away. And I see that the bird is not working, but God feeds it. Seye will reap the seeds of his actions.”

A source who spoke with the aforementioned publication said the police acted swiftly to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the state, adding that some arms and ammunition were recovered during the raid.

The source said, “From what we gathered, the police acted on the information that some members of the Auxiliary’s camp wanted to cause trouble based on the government disbanding their operations in the state.

“So, the police were proactive, stormed their location, made some arrests and recovered some arms and ammunition. But Auxiliary was not arrested. The people arrested were in connection with the fact that intelligence linked them to an attempt to cause trouble in the state today.”