How Auxiliary Was Whisked Away By Masked Security Agents – Family Speaks

Certain relatives of the former Chairman of the Park Management System (PMS), Alhaji Lamidi Mukaila, also known as Auxiliary, have raised concerns over his recent arrest.

Naija News reported earlier that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested the embattled former Oyo State PMS boss.

The recent arrest comes a year after Auxiliary was arrested after being linked to an alleged attempt by his loyalists to cause trouble in the state following the dissolution of the PMS committee by the state Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Auxiliary was again rearrested at about 4:00 pm on Tuesday at his residence in the Olodo area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Two women who claimed to be relatives of Auxiliary but hid their identities have since responded in a video that Vanguard claimed to have obtained. The video detailed the incident involving the former NURTW leader and security personnel.

One of the women recording the video mentioned that the individuals who took Auxiliary did not disclose their identities before taking him into custody.

“One of his junior brothers called me that they have arrested Papa without doing anything. He told me that Papa was busy enjoying himself at the table there.

“Then, one of his boys who happens to be my child saw a black unidentified security van and said, “are these not DSS men?”

“Before Papa (Auxiliary) lifted up his head, the masked men had cornered him. When Papa saw them, he didn’t run away since there is no skeleton in his cupboard. It is someone who has done a bad thing that should be afraid.

“As he wanted to go upstairs, one of his boys was trying to shield him but the security men moved faster to stop him. They took him into a waiting van. The van has no number plate or any inscriptions on it. They took him away without telling us where they were taking him to.

“This is not fair now. How should they arrest an innocent man?” she said.

Naija News understands that Auxiliary has been on the run since last year after security forces were informed about his intention to incite chaos and disorder in Oyo State.

His house was raided, leading to the discovery of a significant cache of weapons, including firearms, machetes, and other hazardous tools.

Despite his attempt to ascend the stairs, he was prevented by armed individuals who fired warning shots into the air.