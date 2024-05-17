Court Remands EX-Oyo PMS Boss, Auxiliary In Prison

A former chairman of the Park Management System in Oyo State, Mukaila Lamidi, also known as Auxiliary, has been remanded at the Agodi Correctional Centre by an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan.

Naija News reports Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi ordered the remand of Lamidi on Thursday due to a lack of jurisdiction.

Recall that Auxiliary was recently arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) at his residence in the Olodo area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, months after the police had declared him wanted for allegedly involving in a series of armed robberies, kidnapping, and murder cases.

He was subsequently paraded on Thursday morning by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Hamzat Adebola.

While parading the suspect at the state police command, the state Commissioner said a collaborative effort with other security agencies led to the arrest of Auxillary, who would be charged in court.

Adebola also thanked the public for providing credible information to curb the crime in the state.

Magistrate Ogunkanmi, while speaking, said the remand of Auxiliary was pending the issuance of legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution.

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter till July 11, for mention.

Lamidi, was charged with a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, causing death and stealing.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Legal Department of the Police Command, CSP Funke Fawole, told the court that Lamidi and others, now at large, allegedly conspired to commit the offences.

The Fawole further said that the offences were committed by the suspect and others who are still at large at Baba-Onilu Shopping Complex, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

She said the offence contravened Sections 383 and 316 and is punishable under Sections 319, l1l, 390 (9), 324 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Fawole said: “On June 16, 2021, at about 3:30 pm, Lamidi and others now at large allegedly caused the death of one Azeez Rahman Abiodun, 36, by stabbing him with a knife in the chest.

“On June 16, 2021, the defendant and others allegedly conspired and stole assorted phones valued at N150 million, property of Azeez Hammed Adebayo.”