Edo Assembly Suspends Three Lawmakers Over Impeachment Plot

The Edo House of Assembly, on Monday, suspended three lawmakers over alleged plot to impeach the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, and other principal officers.

The speaker announced the suspension of the three assembly members at resumption of plenary in the Assembly in Benin, the state capital.

Agbebaku named the three lawmakers as Donald Okogbe (PDP Akoko-Edo II), Bright Iyamu (PDP-Orhionmwon South) and Adeh Isibor (PDP-Esan North East I).

Agbebaku, who said the trio were suspended indefinitely, alleged that they plotted to change the leadership of the house.

He alleged that the three suspended members were being influenced by external forces to cause chaos and remove the leadership of the house.

He also alleged that some persons brought native doctors into the house at midnight on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to make some demonic incantations and dropped charms in the assembly complex.

The suspension of the lawmakers, however, created tension at the house as the affected members kicked against their suspension.

The suspended lawmakers said: “Mr speaker, you don’t have the right to unilaterally suspend any member of the house. You must call for votes.

“Allow members to vote on the matter.”

The Speaker, thereafter, adjourned plenary abruptly.