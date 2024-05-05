Height Of Irresponsibility – Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Knocks Tunde Ednut Over Claim Of Gov Purchasing Vault At Ikoyi Cemetery

Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has berated Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, over a post claiming that the governor purchased a burial place for himself at Ikoyi cemetery.

Naija News understands that in a post on his Instagram, Ednut claimed that Sanwo-Olu had already secured a place where he would be buried when he dies.

The post reads: “What do you guys think? Is this a good idea?

“Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu may have secured a place for his final rest, where he will be buried after his de@th.

“Even though the governor is less than 60 years, he is already thinking of the future and has acquired a buri@l place for himself at the Ikoyi Cemetery.

“Peace Ighodalo, a certified environmental scientist and even manager stumbled on an empty vault at the Ikoyi cemetery when she went there for a burial.

“The vault has the inscription “Sanwi-Olu Empty Vault.”

However, reacting to the post, Akosile described it as the height of irresponsibility.

He urged the Instagram celebrity to do the honourable thing by removing the Governor’s photograph from his post.

Speaking via his X account, Akosile wrote, “This is the height of irresponsibility! This character @Mazitundednut needs to schooled on how to be responsible as a media practitioner, journalist or an influencer that he is, although he tries to deflect whenever they call him social media influencer.

“How on earth can he, in his warped mind think that any “Sanwo-Olu” you see is unquestionably Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State?.

“@Mazitundednut should do the honourable thing by removing the Governor’s photograph from his post. Not every Sanwo-Olu is Governor of Lagos State. Using the Governor’s photograph here is nothing short of irresponsible.”