EFCC Releases Picture Of Bank Manager Sentenced To 121 Years In Prison For Stealing ₦112 Million

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the picture of a former manager of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Nwachukwu Placidus, sentenced to 121 years in prison.

Naija News understands that an Anambra High Court sentenced Placidus on Friday for diverting a customer’s funds, estimated at over ₦112 million, for his personal use.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Saturday, the EFCC disclosed that the convict was arrested following a petition filed against him and forwarded to the commission.

According to the statement shared on Facebook, the bank management claimed that the sum of ₦112 million was handed over to Placidus, the branch manager, for a fixed deposit.

However, the petitioner said when the bank was approached to terminate and withdraw the deposit, it denied receiving the said funds.

Consequently, Placidus was arraigned on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, on 16-count charges bordering on forgery, stealing, obtaining by false pretence and uttering by the Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC. T

The judgement was delivered by Justice S. N. Odili of the Anambra State High Court in Onitsha.

“Upon receipt of the petition, the EFCC swung into action, and investigations revealed that the convict diverted the money for his own use and issued a fake fixed Deposit Certificate to the petitioner,” Oyewale said.

Below is a picture of Placidus