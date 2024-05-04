Why I Prostrated To Greet IBD Dende – Teni Explains

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has responded to public outrage following a video she shared on social media in which she was seen prostrating to greet a controversial businessman and socialite. Ibrahim Egungbohun Dende, popularly known as IBD Dende, on a plane.

Naija News recalls that the incident, which was captured in a video posted on her X handle on Friday, drew significant backlash due to ongoing smuggling allegations against Dende.

Addressing the controversy in an Instagram post on Saturday, Teni explained her actions, stating her respect for Dende stems from his past kindness towards her, long before she gained fame in the music industry.

According to her, their encounter on the plane was a gesture of goodwill rooted in their first meeting back in 2014.

“I met IBD in 2014 and he was so good to me, even before I blew up. So whenever I see him, it’s always love,” she wrote.

She further clarified her stance regarding the allegations against Dende, emphasizing her lack of awareness about any criminal activities linked to him and her general disapproval of criminal behaviour.

“I honestly had no knowledge of any criminal activities associated with him. I do not support criminals, so let the law take its course,” the ‘Askamaya’ singer added.

The singer’s statement comes as part of her effort to distance herself from the controversies surrounding Dende, urging that due legal processes should address any accusations against him.