Nigeria News
Full List Of Former Governors Who Allegedly Looted ₦2.187 Trillion
No fewer than 58 former governors have allegedly looted, embezzled and laundered a total of ₦2.187 trillion in 25 years since democracy returned to Nigeria.
Naija News learnt that the sum is based on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ‘s allegation against the former Governors.
The ₦2.187 trillion figure excludes properties seized worldwide and others currently under investigation worth billions of naira.
According to Vanguard, the looted money is equivalent to the 2024 budget of Lagos state (N2.25 trillion) and the entire southeast states ( N2.29 trillion).
The N2.2 trillion is several billion higher than the N1.89 trillion and N1.60 trillion 2024 budgets of the entire states in the north-central and northeast.
Among the 58 former governors, drawn from the six regions of the country, some are being probed, while others have been probed, investigated, and prosecuted.
Below is the list of the former governors:
|S/N
|Names of ex-Governors
|States
|The amount being probed for
|1
|Late Abubakar Audu
|Kogi
|₦10.966bn
|2
|TA Orji and sons
|Abia
|₦551bn
|3
|Yahaya Bello
|Kogi
|₦80.2 bn
|4
|Chimaroke Nnamani
|Enugu
|₦5.3bn
|5
|Sullivan Chime
|Enugu
|₦450million
|6
|Kayode Fayemi
|Ekiti
|₦4bn
|7
|Ayo Fayose
|Ekiti
|₦6.9bn
|8
|Abdullahi Adamu
|Nasarawa
|₦15bn
|9
|Danjuma Goje
|Gombe
|₦5bn
|10
|Aliyu Wamakko
|Sokoto
|₦15bn
|11
|Sule Lamido
|Jigawa
|₦1.35bn
|12
|Joshua Dariye
|Plateau
|₦1.16bn
|13
|Timipre Sylva
|Bayelsa
|₦19.2bn
|14
|Saminu Turaki
|Jigawa
|₦36bn
|15
|Orji Uzor Kalu
|Abia
|₦7.6bn
|16
|Bello Matawalle
|Zamfara
|₦70bn
|17
|Lucky Igbinedion
|Edo
|₦4.5 bn
|18
|Rabiu Kwankwaso
|Kano
|₦10bn
|19
|Peter Odili
|Rivers
|₦100bn
|20
|Jolly Nyame
|Taraba
|₦1.64bn
|21
|James Ngilari
|Adamawa
|N167 m
|22
|Abdulaziz Yari
|Zamfara
|₦84bn
|23
|Godswill Akpabio
|Akwa Ibom
|₦100bn
|24
|Abdul Fatah Ahmed
|Kwara
|₦9bn
|25
|Ali Mode-Sheriff
|Borno
|₦300bn
|26
|Willie Obiano
|Anambra
|₦43bn
|27
|Ibrahim Dankwambo
|Gombe
|₦1.3bn
|28
|Darius Ishaku
|Taraba
|₦39bn
|29
|Ramalan Yero
|Kaduna
|₦700m
|31
|Rochas Okorocha
|Imo
|₦10.8bn
|32
|James Ibori
|Delta
|₦40 bn
|33
|DSP Alamieyeseigha
|Bayelsa
|₦2.655bn
|34
|Gabriel Suswam
|Benue
|₦3.111bn
|35
|Samuel Ortom
|Benue
|₦107bn
|36
|Murtala Nyako
|Adamawa
|₦29bn
|37
|Rashid Ladoja
|Oyo
|₦47bn
|38
|Christopher Alao-Akala
|Oyo
|₦11.5 bn
|39
|Abdulkadir Kure
|Niger
|₦600m
|40
|Babangida Aliyu
|Niger
|₦4bn
|41
|Idris Wada
|Kogi
|₦500m
|42
|Ibrahim Shekarau
|Kano
|₦950m
|43
|Adamu Aliero
|Kebbi
|₦10bn
|44
|Usman Dakingari and wife
|Kebbi
|₦5.8bn
|45
|Attahiru Bafarawa
|Sokoto
|₦19.6bn
|46
|Jonah Jang
|Plateau
|₦6.3bn
|47
|Aliyu Doma
|Nasarawa
|₦8bn
|48
|Tanko Al’Makura
|Nasarawa
|₦4bn
|49
|Boni Haruna
|Adamawa
|₦93bn
|50
|Bindow Jibrila
|Adamawa
|₦62bn
|51
|Adamu Muazu
|Bauchi
|₦13bn
|52
|Isa Yuguda
|Bauchi
|₦212bn
|53
|Mohammed Abubakar
|Bauchi
|₦8.5bn
Yahaya Bello Is Following The Footsteps Of His Predecessors
Meanwhile, the convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has said he is not surprised about the corruption allegations against the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.
The elder statesman said the former Kogi governor was just following the footsteps of his predecessors, who have also been accused of corruption and financial recklessness.
Clark, therefore, asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to revisit “old and pending” corruption cases against former governors and ex-ministers.
In a chat with Arise TV on Thursday, Clark also asked the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, to revive corruption cases against former governors and ministers from 2007 till 2023.
The PANDEF convener also queried the judiciary for having some corruption cases “in court for 10 to 15 years” that have not being tried.