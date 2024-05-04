Connect with us

Full List Of Former Governors Who Allegedly Looted ₦2.187 Trillion

Former Governors and EFCC

No fewer than 58 former governors have allegedly looted, embezzled and laundered a total of ₦2.187 trillion in 25 years since democracy returned to Nigeria.

Naija News learnt that the sum is based on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ‘s allegation against the former Governors.

The ₦2.187 trillion figure excludes properties seized worldwide and others currently under investigation worth billions of naira.

According to Vanguard, the looted money is equivalent to the 2024 budget of Lagos state (N2.25 trillion) and the entire southeast states ( N2.29 trillion).

The N2.2 trillion is several billion higher than the N1.89 trillion and N1.60 trillion 2024 budgets of the entire states in the north-central and northeast.

Among the 58 former governors, drawn from the six regions of the country, some are being probed, while others have been probed, investigated, and prosecuted.

Below is the list of the former governors:

S/N Names of ex-Governors States The amount being probed for
1 Late Abubakar Audu Kogi ₦10.966bn
2 TA Orji and sons Abia ₦551bn
3 Yahaya Bello Kogi ₦80.2 bn
4 Chimaroke Nnamani Enugu ₦5.3bn
5 Sullivan Chime Enugu ₦450million
6 Kayode Fayemi Ekiti ₦4bn
7 Ayo Fayose Ekiti ₦6.9bn
8 Abdullahi Adamu Nasarawa ₦15bn
9 Danjuma Goje Gombe ₦5bn
10 Aliyu Wamakko Sokoto ₦15bn
11 Sule Lamido Jigawa ₦1.35bn
12 Joshua Dariye Plateau ₦1.16bn
13 Timipre Sylva Bayelsa ₦19.2bn
14 Saminu Turaki Jigawa ₦36bn
15 Orji Uzor Kalu Abia ₦7.6bn
16 Bello Matawalle Zamfara ₦70bn
17 Lucky Igbinedion Edo ₦4.5 bn
18 Rabiu Kwankwaso Kano ₦10bn
19 Peter Odili Rivers ₦100bn
20 Jolly Nyame Taraba ₦1.64bn
21 James Ngilari Adamawa N167 m
22 Abdulaziz Yari Zamfara ₦84bn
23 Godswill Akpabio Akwa Ibom ₦100bn
24 Abdul Fatah Ahmed Kwara ₦9bn
25 Ali Mode-Sheriff Borno ₦300bn
26 Willie Obiano Anambra ₦43bn
27 Ibrahim Dankwambo Gombe ₦1.3bn
28 Darius Ishaku Taraba ₦39bn
29 Ramalan Yero Kaduna ₦700m
31 Rochas Okorocha Imo ₦10.8bn
32 James Ibori Delta ₦40 bn
33 DSP Alamieyeseigha Bayelsa ₦2.655bn
34 Gabriel Suswam Benue ₦3.111bn
35 Samuel Ortom Benue ₦107bn
36 Murtala Nyako Adamawa ₦29bn
37 Rashid Ladoja Oyo ₦47bn
38 Christopher Alao-Akala Oyo ₦11.5 bn
39 Abdulkadir Kure Niger ₦600m
40 Babangida Aliyu Niger ₦4bn
41 Idris Wada Kogi ₦500m
42 Ibrahim Shekarau Kano ₦950m
43 Adamu Aliero Kebbi ₦10bn
44 Usman Dakingari and wife Kebbi ₦5.8bn
45 Attahiru Bafarawa Sokoto ₦19.6bn
46 Jonah Jang Plateau ₦6.3bn
47 Aliyu Doma Nasarawa ₦8bn
48 Tanko Al’Makura Nasarawa ₦4bn
49 Boni Haruna Adamawa ₦93bn
50 Bindow Jibrila Adamawa ₦62bn
51 Adamu Muazu Bauchi ₦13bn
52 Isa Yuguda Bauchi ₦212bn
53 Mohammed Abubakar Bauchi ₦8.5bn

Yahaya Bello Is Following The Footsteps Of His Predecessors

Meanwhile, the convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has said he is not surprised about the corruption allegations against the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The elder statesman said the former Kogi governor was just following the footsteps of his predecessors, who have also been accused of corruption and financial recklessness.

Clark, therefore, asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to revisit “old and pending” corruption cases against former governors and ex-ministers.

In a chat with Arise TV on Thursday, Clark also asked the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, to revive corruption cases against former governors and ministers from 2007 till 2023.

The PANDEF convener also queried the judiciary for having some corruption cases “in court for 10 to 15 years” that have not being tried.

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.

