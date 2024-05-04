Full List Of Former Governors Who Allegedly Looted ₦2.187 Trillion

No fewer than 58 former governors have allegedly looted, embezzled and laundered a total of ₦2.187 trillion in 25 years since democracy returned to Nigeria.

Naija News learnt that the sum is based on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ‘s allegation against the former Governors.

The ₦2.187 trillion figure excludes properties seized worldwide and others currently under investigation worth billions of naira.

According to Vanguard, the looted money is equivalent to the 2024 budget of Lagos state (N2.25 trillion) and the entire southeast states ( N2.29 trillion).

The N2.2 trillion is several billion higher than the N1.89 trillion and N1.60 trillion 2024 budgets of the entire states in the north-central and northeast.

Among the 58 former governors, drawn from the six regions of the country, some are being probed, while others have been probed, investigated, and prosecuted.

Below is the list of the former governors:

S/N Names of ex-Governors States The amount being probed for 1 Late Abubakar Audu Kogi ₦10.966bn 2 TA Orji and sons Abia ₦551bn 3 Yahaya Bello Kogi ₦80.2 bn 4 Chimaroke Nnamani Enugu ₦5.3bn 5 Sullivan Chime Enugu ₦450million 6 Kayode Fayemi Ekiti ₦4bn 7 Ayo Fayose Ekiti ₦6.9bn 8 Abdullahi Adamu Nasarawa ₦15bn 9 Danjuma Goje Gombe ₦5bn 10 Aliyu Wamakko Sokoto ₦15bn 11 Sule Lamido Jigawa ₦1.35bn 12 Joshua Dariye Plateau ₦1.16bn 13 Timipre Sylva Bayelsa ₦19.2bn 14 Saminu Turaki Jigawa ₦36bn 15 Orji Uzor Kalu Abia ₦7.6bn 16 Bello Matawalle Zamfara ₦70bn 17 Lucky Igbinedion Edo ₦4.5 bn 18 Rabiu Kwankwaso Kano ₦10bn 19 Peter Odili Rivers ₦100bn 20 Jolly Nyame Taraba ₦1.64bn 21 James Ngilari Adamawa N167 m 22 Abdulaziz Yari Zamfara ₦84bn 23 Godswill Akpabio Akwa Ibom ₦100bn 24 Abdul Fatah Ahmed Kwara ₦9bn 25 Ali Mode-Sheriff Borno ₦300bn 26 Willie Obiano Anambra ₦43bn 27 Ibrahim Dankwambo Gombe ₦1.3bn 28 Darius Ishaku Taraba ₦39bn 29 Ramalan Yero Kaduna ₦700m 31 Rochas Okorocha Imo ₦10.8bn 32 James Ibori Delta ₦40 bn 33 DSP Alamieyeseigha Bayelsa ₦2.655bn 34 Gabriel Suswam Benue ₦3.111bn 35 Samuel Ortom Benue ₦107bn 36 Murtala Nyako Adamawa ₦29bn 37 Rashid Ladoja Oyo ₦47bn 38 Christopher Alao-Akala Oyo ₦11.5 bn 39 Abdulkadir Kure Niger ₦600m 40 Babangida Aliyu Niger ₦4bn 41 Idris Wada Kogi ₦500m 42 Ibrahim Shekarau Kano ₦950m 43 Adamu Aliero Kebbi ₦10bn 44 Usman Dakingari and wife Kebbi ₦5.8bn 45 Attahiru Bafarawa Sokoto ₦19.6bn 46 Jonah Jang Plateau ₦6.3bn 47 Aliyu Doma Nasarawa ₦8bn 48 Tanko Al’Makura Nasarawa ₦4bn 49 Boni Haruna Adamawa ₦93bn 50 Bindow Jibrila Adamawa ₦62bn 51 Adamu Muazu Bauchi ₦13bn 52 Isa Yuguda Bauchi ₦212bn 53 Mohammed Abubakar Bauchi ₦8.5bn

Meanwhile, the convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has said he is not surprised about the corruption allegations against the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The elder statesman said the former Kogi governor was just following the footsteps of his predecessors, who have also been accused of corruption and financial recklessness.

Clark, therefore, asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to revisit “old and pending” corruption cases against former governors and ex-ministers.

In a chat with Arise TV on Thursday, Clark also asked the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, to revive corruption cases against former governors and ministers from 2007 till 2023.

The PANDEF convener also queried the judiciary for having some corruption cases “in court for 10 to 15 years” that have not being tried.