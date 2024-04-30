Nigeria Police Inspector Cuts Off Pregnant Wife’s Hand Over ₦3,000

The Plateau State Command of the Nigeria Police Force is currently investigating one of its personnel who allegedly severed the hand of his wife for allegedly taking his money.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Tuesday (today) revealed that the erring officer, an Inspector by rank, cut off his wife’s hand after she allegedly refused to give him at least ₦3,000 from the ₦20,000 he reportedly left at home before going out on the day.

The Inspector reportedly left the money at his residence in the Dong area of Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

However, upon returning to retrieve the money, a dispute arose between him and his pregnant spouse, resulting in a violent altercation.

The State Police Command verified that the individual in question has been apprehended, and an investigation is currently underway.

According to Vanguard, the Police Spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed via phone that the Command is aware of the incident, saying, “We are aware of the incident. The man is an Inspector. Right now, he is at the State CID, and the investigation is ongoing.

“He has a minor misunderstanding with his wife over some money. They had an argument over some N20,000 he kept in the house, and he said he was looking for the money to do something, and an argument ensued. The case is under investigation.”

However, the woman is hospitalized as a neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “The wife is pregnant, she refused to give the man N3,000 from the N20,000. The argument was heated and before we knew it, the man cut off her hand. No one can say why he did that, but we were concerned about her. She was rushed to a hospital.”