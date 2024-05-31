Father Sells Six Biological Children In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested ten members of a human trafficking and child abduction syndicate in the state.

Naija News reports that the state Commissioner of Police, Ali Kaigama, stated this while addressing journalists at the command headquarters in the state capital on Thursday.

Kaigama disclosed that the suspects include one Bala Abubakar of the Tudun Wada area of Sokoto, who sold out a total of 28 children, including six of his biological children.

The commissioner noted that the rescued children had been handed to the state orphanage home for proper care.

According to Kaigama, the suspects gave their victims to Kulu Dongoyaro and Elizabeth Ojah in exchange for between N150,000 and N250,000, claiming they were being taken to an Abuja-based NGO willing to shoulder the responsibility of their welfare.

In another development, Kaigama disclosed the arrest of one Saifullah Hassan of Gunmi Local Government area of Zamfara State, who was alleged to have killed one Balikisu Garba of Gidan Dare behind Jummat Mosque at the Ifeoma Hotel.

He said, “On May 24, 2024, at about 0620 hrs, Mr John, the manager of the Ifeoma Hotel in the Phase 1 Old Airport area of Sokoto, reported that a woman identified as Balikisu Garba of Gidan Dare was found dead.

“On receipt of the report, police operatives from the Old Airport Division led by the DPO swung into action, and as a result, the suspect bag, which was abandoned after the act, containing some receipts of payment and some SIM cards, was recovered.

“These recoveries led to the identification of the suspect as one Saifullah Hassan of Gunmi LGA of Zamfara State, which intensified the investigation, and the suspect was later traced and arrested in Funtua, Katsina State.”

The CP assured the state’s residents that the command remains committed to upholding law and order and commends the governor, Ahmed Aliyu, for his support throughout the investigation process.

He called on the good people of the state to continue cooperating with the command to create a safer environment.