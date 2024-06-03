Do Not Give Police Officers Your Hard-earned Money No Matter The Intimidation – IGP Egbetokun Tells Nigerians

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has admonished Nigerians not to succumb to any form of intimidation from police officers who may demand money from them for any reason.

The police boss expressed his concern over the misconduct of certain police officers, who should be upholding integrity but are betraying the public’s trust in them.

Under his leadership, the IGP stressed his commitment to bridging the gap between the police force and the public, aiming to restore trust and confidence. He urged Nigerians to refrain from parting with their hard-earned money or property to men of the force.

To address the issue of unprofessional behaviour, Egbetokun called for swift and fair justice against erring police officers, as well as the implementation of measures to prevent such misconduct.

The IGP encouraged Nigerians to report any infractions committed by police officers to the appropriate authorities, ensuring that accountability is upheld.

In addition, he directed senior officers to identify and recommend personnel who demonstrate acts of courage, integrity, and humanity.

Naija News reports that Egbetokun made these statements on Friday at the Force headquarters in Abuja, during a meeting with key officers responsible for the police’s internal control mechanisms.

He said, “Over the years, we have observed that the conduct of some personnel significantly deviated from the expectations of the force leadership.

“Officers who are supposed to uphold the value of integrity and upon whom society places high moral expectations are frequently seen breaching the trust placed in them by the public.

“At this junction, I want to emphasise that while we continue to implement internal measures to curb acts of extortion and other vices, the citizens must join hands with us.

“I urge the public never to succumb to intimidation or part with their hard-earned money or properties unjustly.”