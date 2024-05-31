Plateau Killings: Military Declares 11 Suspects Wanted

The peacekeeping Military Taskforce in Plateau State has issued a declaration, listing eleven individuals as wanted.

Deputy Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Tezungwe Iyua, disclosed this information during a press conference in Jos on Friday.

According to him, the wanted persons, all males, are Muhammadu MP, Muhammed MOPOL, Rabiu Ibrahim, Buba Sobe, Senfos Gaine, Nahaska Boderi, Dudi Mohammadu, Habu Mohammadu, Ja’afaru Matakala, Hassan Waje, and Sanusi Dafor.

Iyua stated that the suspects were declared wanted for their involvement in various attacks that resulted in numerous deaths and significant property destruction across the state.

The Deputy Commander said, “Operation SAFE HAVEN has continued to take proactive steps towards securing lives and property in the Joint Operations Area. These efforts have been occasionally derailed by activities of enemies of peace.

“The attack on parts of Barkin Ladi, and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State, on the Christmas Eve of 2023, is a case in focus.

“Also, while concerted efforts were being made to restore peace and stability in the area, some other criminals struck in parts of Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas on 19 – 20 April 2024 and 8 May 2024, which resulted in the loss of lives and property.

“In line with the mandate of Operation SAFE HAVEN, we have not rested on our oars in the efforts to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to face justice.

“In this regard, we have sustained intelligence-led operations, which led to the neutralization of contact with some of the perpetrators as well as the arrest of most of the criminals who participated in the attacks.

“For those still at large over time we exploited the use of technology to conduct forensic examinations which revealed their identities. Consequently, the nine persons are wanted for questioning for their complicity in attacks at different locations in Plateau State.”

The Deputy Commander called on the public to inform Operation SAFE HAVEN, the Nigerian Police Force, or the Department of State Services about the whereabouts of the wanted suspects, promising a reward for useful tips leading to arrests.

He emphasized that security agencies are determined to ensure justice for perpetrators of violence and urged public cooperation in providing credible information to help protect law-abiding citizens in Plateau State.