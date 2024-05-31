Police Arrest Mastermind Of Tragic Killing Of Six NYSC Members In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of the suspected mastermind behind the brutal killings of six National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in the state.

Naija News understands that the tragic incident happened thirteen years ago in Giade.

Reports revealed that a female police officer and a civilian also lost their lives in the same incident.

In a statement issued on Friday, the police command said it took ten years to locate the suspect, Kabiru Musa, also known as Dawa, due to his notorious criminal background and the reluctance of many to come forward with information about him out of concern for their own safety.

Providing details about the 2011 incident during a briefing at the Bauchi police headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State, Auwal Muhammad, said, “On 18th April 2011 between 12:30 and 1:00 pm, a group of youth led by one Kabiru Musa, alias Dawa, stormed the Giade Divisional Police Headquarters following the announcement of the 2011 Presidential Election result. They were armed with dangerous weapons, including a knife popularly called ‘Barandami,’ cutlasses, sticks, and petrol (PMS), and attacked Police Constable Rifkatu Bappa, who was on counter duty at the charge room. As a result, she sustained various degrees of injuries and was immediately evacuated to FMC Azare, where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

The Tragic Incident

The commissioner also mentioned that Dawa, identified as the mastermind, along with his accomplices, deliberately set fire to a motor vehicle and a Toyota Starlet owned by Peter Okoye, which were being stored for safekeeping during the height of the attack.

Furthermore, in a continuation of the heinous crime, Dawa assaulted Bridget Peter Okoye, the spouse of Peter Okoye, severing her fingers.

The blaze from the burning vehicle not only engulfed and destroyed the station but also resulted in the tragic deaths of six NYSC members seeking refuge at the location.

The commissioner elaborated that despite the NYSC members’ efforts to flee, the alleged perpetrator (Dawa) and his group pursued and killed them.

He added that the suspected mastermind was apprehended during an investigation into a case of purported criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide involving him and another individual. He was brought before the court for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old girl on April 26, 2024, and disposing of her body in a well.

It was during this inquiry that his connection to the deaths of the NYSC members in 2011 was uncovered, Naija News understands.

The police authorities have disclosed that the suspect will face charges in court based on the outcomes of the investigation.