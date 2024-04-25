NPFL: Kwara United Appeals ₦6 Million Fine

Kwara United have confirmed that they have appealed the ₦6 million fine the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) slammed on them earlier this week.

Kwara United got into the bad books of the NPFL after making the league body move their encounter against Akwa United to Sunday, April 21, from Saturday, April 20.

Initially, the report was that Kwara United requested for the game to be postponed to give them room to prepare for it since they were just returning from a matchday 30 game away at Gombe United on Tuesday, April 16.

But a statement from the NFF on April 24 revealed that Kwara United requested for the game to be postponed on the basis that the state government wanted to use their home ground, Kwara State Stadium for a ceremony.

But this, according to the NFF, was a false claim, and that disrupted the live broadcast of their matchday 31 clash against Akwa United which ended in a 1-0 victory in favour of the Harmony Boys on Sunday.

Aside from disrupting the match broadcast, the NFF charged them for securing permission to postpone the game using false information.

Hence, they were slammed with a hefty fine of ₦6 million and were given 48 hours to respond to the fine. They have done so according to the club’s media officer, Jimoh Bashir.

“We have already appealed the fine by the NPFL,” Kwara United media officer said according to Daily Post.

“We await a response from the league body.”