Ondo Election: Mimiko Emerges ZLP Candidate

Abass Mimiko, the younger brother of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, has been declared the gubernatorial candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the upcoming November elections in Ondo State.

Naija News reports that the announcement came on Wednesday during the ZLP primary election held at the party’s secretariat in Akure. Party members unanimously affirmed Abass Mimiko as the candidate.

In his acceptance speech, Mimiko, a medical practitioner by profession, outlined his vision for the state, focusing on key sectors such as education, health, the economy, and security.

“We are a force to be reckoned with in this election; we will ensure food security; within a year of our being in office, we will have a surplus of food in Ondo State,” he proclaimed.

Mimiko also pledged to prioritize affordable and quality education, industrialization, housing, and free health services for all residents of Ondo State.

Reflecting on the support he has received, Mimiko acknowledged his brother’s backing and expressed confidence in his gubernatorial aspirations.

“My brother is happy that I am coming out because he knows I will build on his achievements,” he added.

The primary was preceded by a state congress, at which Cornelius Akintoye was elected as the new state chairman of ZLP in Ondo State.

This set the stage for a robust campaign leading up to the state elections.